Suspected drunk driver causes crash into family-owned art gallery in Long Beach

A family-owned art gallery in Long Beach was left badly damaged after a suspected drunk driver slammed into its building.

A family-owned art gallery in Long Beach was left badly damaged after a suspected drunk driver slammed into its building.

A family-owned art gallery in Long Beach was left badly damaged after a suspected drunk driver slammed into its building.

A family-owned art gallery in Long Beach was left badly damaged after a suspected drunk driver slammed into its building.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A family-owned art gallery in Long Beach was left badly damaged after a suspected drunk driver slammed into its building.

The incident happened early Saturday morning near 7th Street and Rose Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Authorities say a sedan hit an SUV from behind, the impact of which sent both vehicles colliding into the gallery.

No one inside the building was hurt, and the people inside the SUV were treated for minor injuries.

The sedan driver who caused the crash, 32-year-old Luis Medinas Amador, was arrested on felony DUI charges. His bail was set at $100,000.