The Millikan High School senior was in a crosswalk when the suspect sped through and hit him.

Parents speak out against plea deal offered to man accused of fatally striking son in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Long Beach parents are speaking out against a plea deal being offered to the man accused of killing their son nearly three years ago, saying it's too lenient.

Aiden Tai Gossage was killed while crossing the street in September 2021. The 16-year-old Millikan High School senior was in the crosswalk at Los Coyotes Diagonal when Kevin Chris Dahl sped through and hit him.

Dahl pleaded no contest during a hearing Tuesday.

He was originally charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, which carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison. However, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office decided to offer Dahl a plea deal where he admits to the crime and serves six months in county jail, two years of formal probation and 30 days of community service.

For more than two hours Tuesday, Dahl listened as Aiden's family told the court about their pain and grief caused by Dahl's actions.

"I miss him very much," said the teen's grandmother Isabel Le, who was one of the first people to provide a victim impact statement.

The family also expressed how angry they are about the sentence.

"I don't think it's a very fitting end to my son's life, but it gives me some solace to think that my son gave his life so that Mr. Dahl can learn to be a better driver," said Aiden's father Gregory Gossage.

Lily Gossage, Aiden's mother, also spoke during Tuesday's hearing, holding back tears.

"Mr. Dahl, you killed a wonderful human being," she said. "Someone who loves everyone. Someone who was wiser beyond his years. Someone who had dreams, not just for himself but for others. I struggle with the thought of never seeing Aiden again in this lifetime."

Eyewitness News reached out to the DA's office for a comment but has not heard back.

Dahl is scheduled to return to court on February 16 for a formal sentencing.