Annual Long Beach Festival of Flight celebrated 100th anniversary of Long Beach Airport

The annual Festival of Flight was a free event on Saturday at the Long Beach Airport.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Several aircraft flew into the Long Beach Airport for Saturday's annual Festival of Flight event. The free event started back in 2013 and has become a tradition for many community members.

"It's a chance to actually see aircraft flying in and taking off and also on display," said Long Beach Airport Spokesperson Kate Kuykendall.

Officials had expected 15,000 people to attend, and there were food trucks and live music.

Participants were able to walk onto the airfield and could see up to 40 different types of aircraft from the C-17 to the KC-10 and the B-17.

"This is a unique airplane, it's a B-17 flying fortress which was flown in World War II. We allow people to touch and go through our plane, not just look at it from the outside," said Commemorative Air Force tour director Mike Garrett.

"Not many people have seen an electric airplane, so we're really excited for people to see and experience their first electric airplane," said Wisk Aero CEO Brian Yutko.

The Festival of Flight was also celebrating Long Beach Airport's 100th anniversary. The airport was established back in 1923, making it the oldest municipal airport in California.

"Long Beach has a great history in aerospace and aviation dating back to more than 100 years. Taking off and landing on our sandy beaches," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

