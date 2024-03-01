Mother, 4-month-old baby in stroller injured in Long Beach hit-and-run crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman and her 4-month-old child in a stroller were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach Friday as police continue searching for the driver involved.

The crash happened at about 12:24 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. and 8th Street where the mother and her infant daughter were struck by a passing 4-door black sedan that fled the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Authorities say both, mother and daughter, were taken to a local hospital with minor upper-body injuries and are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately known.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department.