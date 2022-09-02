Long Beach residents try to beat the heat before Labor Day weekend

Long Beach lifeguards are looking out for signs of heat exhaustion as residents and visitors head to the beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The temperature was rising in Long Beach amid the heatwave on Thursday. Some folks were gearing up for Labor Day weekend.

Sabrina Zavala, an ocean lifeguard in Long Beach, says Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the summer.

She says people have to look out for two things.

"Especially during low tide on a super-hot day, that's when we'll see the most amount of stingray patients," Zavala said. "Another thing that we are also trained to look out for are signs of heat exhaustion. People coming to our beaches, maybe not bringing a good amount of shade, not drinking enough water."

Zavala says to also look out for kids and pets who may not be able to vocalize how hot they get.

Some folks even came to Long Beach from other cities to beat the heat, like George Moran from Arcadia.

"This is actually mild compared to what it's going to be like in a couple hours," Moran said. "So get out early. If I was up there, it would be time to go back in already, but down here with the breeze it's really nice."

If you are a Long Beach resident, community centers, parks and libraries are open as cooling centers. Certain locations will be open for this weekend. You can find that info on LongBeach.gov/coolingcenters.

