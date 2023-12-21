Family-owned taco truck in Long Beach robbed at gunpoint; worker punched in face

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance cameras captured two masked men robbing a family-owned taco truck in Long Beach.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at Los Bros Tacos truck on near Junipero Avenue and 7th Street.

According to a GoFundMe created to help the business, the robbers snuck in from the backside of the truck and robbed the workers at gunpoint.

"The food truck is a FAMILY BUSINESS but the robbers did not care about the children and mother present," read the GoFundMe's description.

One of the workers was punched in the face, leaving him with a cut underneath his right eye. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and a cell phone.

Anyone with information is urged to call authorities.