Murder suspect arrested in Northern California more than a month after Long Beach shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a 42-year-old Long Beach man in January, authorities said Friday.Stanley Shaw, 42, of Turlock was arrested on Thursday by Long Beach police homicide detectives with the assistance of the Stanislaus County Special Investigations Unit. Shaw is suspected in the Jan. 30 shooting death of Charles Ogletree, the Long Beach Police Department said.That day, officers responding at 9:26 p.m. to a report of gunshots near the 500 block of East Broadway were directed by citizens to an apartment unit where Ogletree was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.Arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.It was later discovered that there was a small group inside the apartment unit, when an argument allegedly erupted between Shaw and Ogletree.The argument escalated and Shaw allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Ogletree several times.Detectives identified Shaw as a suspect and began coordinating his arrest. Detectives served search warrants in Pacoima and in Turlock, which led to the discovery of evidence that they said linked Shaw to the homicide.Shaw was arrested during a traffic stop in Turlock, in the area of West Tuolumne Road and North Golden State Boulevard. He was booked Friday on one count of murder, and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.While the motive is still under investigation, detectives believe Shaw and Ogletree knew each other.Homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at (562) 570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.