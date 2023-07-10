Small plane crashes into roof at Long Beach airport, leaving pilot with only minor injuries

The pilot of a Cessna suffered only minor injuries when the aircraft crashed and punched a hole through the roof of a building at the Long Beach airport.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A small airplane crashed into the roof of a building at the Long Beach airport Monday.

The Cessna appeared to punch a hole through the roof of a hangar building at the airport and became wedged nose-down partially stuck in the opening.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, had to be extricated from the wreckage but suffered only minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, officials say.

The incident was reported around 2:18 p.m.

Firefighters say about 45 gallons of fuel were leaking after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.