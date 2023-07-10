WATCH VIDEOS

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Small plane crashes into roof at Long Beach airport, leaving pilot with only minor injuries

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, July 10, 2023 10:24PM
Small plane crashes through roof at Long Beach airport
EMBED <>More Videos

The pilot of a Cessna suffered only minor injuries when the aircraft crashed and punched a hole through the roof of a building at the Long Beach airport.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A small airplane crashed into the roof of a building at the Long Beach airport Monday.

The Cessna appeared to punch a hole through the roof of a hangar building at the airport and became wedged nose-down partially stuck in the opening.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, had to be extricated from the wreckage but suffered only minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, officials say.

The incident was reported around 2:18 p.m.

Firefighters say about 45 gallons of fuel were leaking after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW