Long Beach police looking to address uptick in violent crime, fatal shootings

After a man was fatally shot while doing yard work, Long Beach police say they are working to address an uptick in violent crime in the community.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A string of violent crimes in the city of Long Beach has the attention of the community and authorities.

In the last few weeks several people have been killed in incidents like stabbings and shootings

Last month, 17-year-old Brianna Soto was shot outside of her apartment near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue.

She died a week later.

This week a man was shot and killed while doing yard work in front of his home.

The 51-year-old Long Beach resident was doing yard work outside his own home when he was gunned down.

Long Beach police say there has been an uptick in crime in the city.

Lt. Rich Chambers, president of the Long Beach Police Officers Association, said: "I think what's clear to our officers who are out there working to keep the community safe is that there's a sense that there are things happening in the community that are concerning to the residents."

He said they understand the community's concern about recent crime.

"You have actions where criminals are doing things where they're more brazen, they're more violent, they're more random and anytime those things happen it's going to cause not only the community but our police officers to be concerned," Chambers said.

Long Beach police say public safety is their top priority and they are working to deter crime activity.

"Our personnel are working hard to ensure quick response calls for service and to take enforcement action when appropriate," LBPD said in statement.

The department plans to increase patrols in areas hit by recent crimes.