Music festivals, events returning to Long Beach near Queen Mary

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The pandemic put a hold on events at the Queen Mary in Long Beach for two years, but that's soon changing.
Events will resume outside the ship this May now that pandemic restrictions are easing.
This summer there will be multiple events and concerts varying in size, including the Day Trip music festival on June 25 and 26.
"That will be a festival over a weekend with about 25,000 people per day so we're super excited about that," said Tasha Day, the manager for special events and filming in the city of Long Beach.
Day says it's been more than two years since they've had a festival of this size in Long Beach.
The city of Long Beach regained control of Queen Mary in 2021 for the first time in more than 40 years, and they're going to make some repairs to the ship before allowing people on it again.
$5 million is going into repairing the ship and officials say they hope it will be open again to the public by the end of 2022 for onboard events.
Day says they already have a plan in place.
"We work closely with our construction crews on the ship as well as the caretaker of the ship to make sure they have our full event schedule and that we have their full construction schedule," Day said.
Certain areas will be blocked off for construction crews to continue working. Other areas will be open for events to happen.
The Day Trip music festival will be happening outside the Queen Mary, taking up the entire parking lot and the park nearby.
