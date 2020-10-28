LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Viral sensation Dejion Taylor has generated millions of views on social media for his gravity-defying scooter tricks.
"I started scootering at the age of 14," said Taylor, 20. "I went pro at 16."
The Long Beach native is sponsored by Havoc Pro Scooter.
"There's a whole scooter community," Taylor said. "It's just not so known yet, but there's a lot of us."
Taylor has generated over 772,000 followers on TikTok.
