LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Viral sensation Dejion Taylor has generated millions of views on social media for his gravity-defying scooter tricks."I started scootering at the age of 14," said Taylor, 20. "I went pro at 16."The Long Beach native is sponsored by Havoc Pro Scooter."There's a whole scooter community," Taylor said. "It's just not so known yet, but there's a lot of us."Taylor has generated over 772,000 followers on TikTok.Watch the video for the full story.