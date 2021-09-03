community journalist

Long Beach approaches homelessness in community through REACH teams

Long Beach is helping people experiencing homelessness by providing physical and mental health services to those in need.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Long Beach approaches homelessness through REACH teams

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach is conducting outreach missions to lend a helping hand to homeless people through REACH teams.

REACH stands for "Restorative Engagement to Achieve Collective Health."

Each REACH team has a public health nurse, a mental health clinician and outreach workers.

They've been helping the community for about two months.

Before REACH teams were implemented, the city had teams known as HEART, or "Homelessness Education and Response Teams."

The city of Long Beach wanted to approach homelessness in a new way which is why there was a transition to REACH teams.

"We've seen an impact with being able to better engage people around their physical healthcare needs. Especially with people who need higher level of care such as a skilled nursing facility," said homeless services bureau manager Paul Duncan.

Some of the people the REACH teams encounter have had negative experiences in the past which may make them hesitant to accept their help.

"We're working to really engage people and that's part of our name as restorative engagement, so with taking approach that's really focused on people's wellness both physically and mentally, and really focusing on what is going to be more helpful to them versus this is what we have, take it or leave it," Duncan added.

The REACH teams are out Monday to Friday and there's also a multi-service center located on West 12th Street where people can grab food, take a shower, and get help.

Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angeles countycommunity journalisthomeless in southern californiain the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
3D printing with calcium carbonate could restore coral reefs
Lakewood speech pathologist helps kids in unique way during pandemic
Veteran is on roll with food truck offering coffee and doughnuts
New wine bar opens in Inglewood
TOP STORIES
Indecent exposure charges filed in controversial Wi Spa incident
True Crime: The Murder of Monica Leech
Families of 34 killed in Santa Barbara boat fire sue Coast Guard
9-month-old Afghan evacuee dies after flight to Philly
These sleeping habits could increase your risk for Alzheimer's disease
2 people shot in South LA near schools
Gardena police raid underground casino
Show More
2 killed, man in custody after stabbing in Covina
At least 60 dead in 8 states after Ida remnants slam Northeast
Effort underway to rescue girl's national soccer team from Afghanistan
19 students test positive for COVID at elementary school in Anaheim
New research on 'micro-clots' could be key to preventing COVID deaths
More TOP STORIES News