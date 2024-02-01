About 100 chickens escape Chinatown poultry market

CHINATOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LAPD officers and bystanders joined in on a chaotic effort to chase and catch about 100 chickens who briefly found themselves free from a market in Chinatown early Thursday morning.
The great chicken escape happened around 2 a.m. near Peking Poultry on Broadway. There was apparently a mishap as the birds were being transferred onto a truck.
Police responded to help with traffic control, and try to round up the errant chickens themselves. A handful of passersby, including an Uber driver, also stopped to help. It's not clear how many chickens successfully crossed the road to escape.