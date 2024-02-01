WATCH LIVE

About 100 chickens escape Chinatown poultry market

Thursday, February 1, 2024 11:24PM
Cops, bystanders chase after loose chickens in Chinatown
LAPD officers and bystanders helped catch about 100 chickens who escaped from a market in LA's Chinatown early Thursday.
CHINATOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LAPD officers and bystanders joined in on a chaotic effort to chase and catch about 100 chickens who briefly found themselves free from a market in Chinatown early Thursday morning.

The great chicken escape happened around 2 a.m. near Peking Poultry on Broadway. There was apparently a mishap as the birds were being transferred onto a truck.

Police responded to help with traffic control, and try to round up the errant chickens themselves. A handful of passersby, including an Uber driver, also stopped to help. It's not clear how many chickens successfully crossed the road to escape.

