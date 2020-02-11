Society

Wedding photos, text messages serve as new clues for missing Idaho siblings

There are new developments in the search for two missing Idaho siblings.

New pictures were released of the missing children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband in Hawaii.

The wedding photos were taken a month after her children, J.J. and Tylee were last seen.

They show a seemingly happy couple in early November.

Meanwhile, a friend of Tylee's says she texted the teen's phone in October, a month after she vanished, and received a message back saying, "Hi. Miss you guys too... luv ya."

It's been nearly two weeks since Lori Vallow Daybell missed a court-ordered deadline to physically produce her children.
Related topics:
societyidahomissing girlmissing boymissing childrensiblings
