Rain waters flood part of 101 Freeway as atmospheric river causes hazardous driving conditions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain and high winds began to wreak havoc on roadways across Los Angeles County as another atmospheric river kicked into high gear in Southern California on Tuesday.

The 101 Freeway going southbound near 4th Street in Boyle Heights filled with rainwater Tuesday morning as a water main break left all but one lane unpassable.

CHP and Caltrans have both arrived at the scene. One car had to be pushed out of the water.

Video shows rain pouring down in neighborhoods such as Sun Valley, as the National Weather Service has issued flood watches and wind advisories for areas across Southern California.

At this point, the rain is nothing new for Los Angeles. Before Tuesday's storm, L.A. had 19 inches of rain so far in 2023, which is 10 inches above average and 1 foot more than what Seattle has had at this point.

The overall rainfall for the coasts and valleys is expected to be a total of 1 to 2 inches between Tuesday through Wednesday.

Officials are advising drivers to drive slowly and avoid flood waters if they have to be on the road during the storm.

