Storm to hit SoCal over weekend. Here's when to expect rain, snow

A storm produced by an atmospheric river is expected to hit Southern California over Easter weekend, bringing the potential of heavy rainfall.

Here's a look at the rain timeline, what the different parts of Southern California could see and the concerns coming with this storm.

When will it rain in Southern California?

High desert areas could see some rainfall starting Thursday evening.

By Friday evening, the storm will move into the Los Angeles area. The storm will stay overnight; and then come Saturday morning, the region will be waking up to heavy rain.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected toward the foothills. Snow will hit mountain communities.

On Sunday, there will be breaks in the storm in the morning. Then in the afternoon, more rain will move into the area and stay steady. The evening could have some breaks in the rain.

By Monday afternoon, there will be some scattered showers.

When will it stop raining in Southern California?

The storm system will move out of the area by Monday night and the region will start drying out by Tuesday.

What will the weather be like in Los Angeles and Orange counties?

Los Angeles and Orange counties could see 1 to 2 inches of rain Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be between 58 and 60 degrees while lows will be between 52 and 50. There is a 30% of showers on Monday.

Thunderstorms are possible with the atmospheric river, which could mean localized heavy rain that exceeds the 2 inches of rain expected.

What will the weather be like in the valleys and Inland Empire?

The valleys and the Inland Empire could see a 30 percent chance of rain Friday night as the storm moves into Southern California. On Saturday and Sunday, the region could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with highs between 57 and 60 degrees and lows between 44 and 43 degrees.

On Monday, the valleys and the Inland Empire have a 30% chance of rain.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the morning with highs around 67.

What will the weather be like at Southern California beaches?

The beaches could see a 30 percent chance of rain on Friday with the surf at 2 to 7 feet. On Saturday and Sunday, the coast could see 1 to 2 inches of rain.

By Monday, the chance of rain goes to 30 percent, and then Tuesday, the partly cloudy skies are expected with highs around 67.

When will it snow in Southern California mountains?

Mountain communities could see 1 to 2 feet of snow at 7,000 feet and 3 to 5 inches of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, the mountains will have a 40 percent chance of rain.

Then Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny.

What will the weather be like in the desert?

The desert areas have a chance to see rain starting Thursday night. On Saturday and Sunday, the region could see up to an inch of rain.

Monday will bring a 20 percent chance of rain. Then Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the 70s.

What are the weather concerns with this storm?

The system is bringing two-and-a-half days of rain to the region. Mudslides, debris flows, flooding and flash flooding will be a concern with this system.

The thunderstorms also have the possibility of producing hail.

The storm could also produce tornadic spin ups.

