LAPD releases bodycam footage of deadly police shooting in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department released new body camera footage of a deadly police shooting in Chatsworth.

The incident happened on Dec. 1 in the 9600 block of Laramie Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the scene after a woman called police, saying her sister, 63-year-old Lisa Davis, had a gun and was in her home.

According to audio from the 911 call, the victim was in a bathroom when she called for help.

"Yes, my sister broke into my house and she has a gun, and she pepper sprayed me and I'm locked in the bathroom," she said.

Operator: "Is she in the house with the gun?"

Caller: "She's destroying the house!"

Soon after, police arrived at the scene.

In bodycam footage, you can see flames and thick smoke coming from the home as officers approach the scene.

"Female suspect is what we're looking for with a gun," an officer is heard reporting.

Police ended up confronting Davis in the backyard when gunfire erupted. Investigators said the officers searched the area behind the garage and found Davis, who pointed a handgun at an officer.

Davis was struck by gunfire and later died at the hospital.

Police said a Walther Model P22, .22 caliber, blue-steel semi-automatic handgun was recovered and taken in as evidence.

The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners, and the Office of the Inspector General to determine whether the use of force complied with LAPD's policies and procedures.