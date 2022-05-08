3 children found dead inside Woodland Hills home, mother questioned; LAPD investigating

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are investigating the death of three children following a 911 call of an assault with a deadly weapon Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a home in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard at about 7:40 a.m., according to LAPD.

The agency says responding officers found three children, ranging from ages 8 to 12, unresponsive at that location.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department crews.

The mother of the children is currently being questioned in connection with the deaths, officials said. No other suspects are being sought.

The cause and manner of death are unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Updated information will be added here when it becomes available.

