LA City Council votes to end city's long-standing COVID eviction moratorium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council has voted to end long-standing renter eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship on Jan. 31, 2023.

Landlords will be able to resume increasing rent on rent-controlled apartments, which account for three-quarters of apartments in Los Angeles, beginning in February 2024.

"When the pandemic began, the Los Angeles City Council enacted the nation's strongest eviction protections, and today we are ensuring a careful, thoughtful transition as the pandemic recedes and this policy sunsets," said Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O'Farrell in a statement. "Taking that into consideration, today we also approved a new Council District 13 Rental Aid Program, which will provide much-needed financial assistance to tenants and true 'mom and pop' landlords in my district who are still struggling with housing payments due to COVID-19."

Starting Dec. 1, tenants must provide proof that they were economically impacted by the pandemic in order to continue being protected by the moratorium. Though it officially ends on January 1, 2023, tenants will have a full year to repay their COVID rent debt.

