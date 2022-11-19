Women continue to rule LA County Board of Supervisors

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will retain its all-female lineup after candidate Bob Hertzberg conceded to Lindsey Horvath.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will retain its all-female lineup after candidate Bob Hertzberg conceded to Lindsey Horvath in the race for outgoing Supervisor Sheila Kuehl's seat.

"When women are in leadership, we are more consensus building, we bring more voices into the conversation," said Horvath on Friday after she declared victory the night before. "Everybody has their different interests, their different issues and I'm excited to partner with them and get to work."

Horvath, who currently serves as a West Hollywood City Council member, is now the youngest person ever elected to L.A. County's Board at 40 years old.

As the board's first millennial, Horvath said the younger generations are now looking to her as a voice to make sure they are heard in local government.

"We're up against a lot, so it makes sense that our generation has really stepped up in this moment to say, 'We're going to do things differently,' because we have to," she told Eyewitness News. "Voters in Los Angeles are looking for change and I'm prepared to deliver that change."

Unlike the other supervisors, Horvath doesn't own a home, which she said brings a new perspective to the board.

"There's so many renters in this district and throughout the county," she said. "We're paying rent, we're paying to live where we are and I think that deserves to be valued."

Horvath will be sworn in on Monday, December 5.