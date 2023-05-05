Los Angeles County Fair kicks off 16-day run at Pomona Fairplex

The 101st Los Angeles County Fair is set to begin a 16-day run at the Fairplex in Pomona.

The 101st Los Angeles County Fair on Friday is set to kick off a 16-day run at the Fairplex in Pomona.

This year marks only the second time the fair has begin May. It was open at 5 p.m. Friday with the theme "Spring Into Fair: Where Fun Blooms."

The popular annual event will again mix its traditional attractions -- including food, the largest petting zoo in the nation, with more than 150 farm animals, and a carnival -- with such new attractions.

Those include the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's first exhibition, "You Are Here: California Photography Now," contemporary photographs from its collection encompassing a range of concepts and approaches to visualizing the state.

The fair's concert series begins Friday night with the funk-soul band War. Grammy award winner Chaka Khan and singer-songwriter John Fogerty are also scheduled to perform.