It's National Hamburger Day! 4 of the top 100 burgers in the US are in LA County, according to Yelp

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sunday, May 28, is National Hamburger Day! And, if you didn't already know, Los Angeles County is a great location if you want to feast on a juicy burger.

The online review website Yelp has released a list of the top 100 burgers in the United States, based on its users' reviews.

Four burger joints in Los Angeles County made the list, including one that was ranked fifth on the list. And that would be Father's Office, which has locations in downtown L.A., Santa Monica and Culver City. But the Yelp list has the one in Culver City as the best.

The top-ranked Office Burger is considered the best patty in town by Yelpers. It comes topped with caramelized onions, applewood bacon compote, two types of cheese (Maytag blue and Gruyere) and arugula on a French roll. And don't even try asking for modifications, they are strictly not allowed!

Also making the list in the 12th spot is Monty's Good Burger location in Koreatown, which Yelp describes at the "vegan In-N-Out." Their 100% plant-based burger patties are so delicious they "melt in your mouth," pleasing both vegans and meat-eaters alike.

Placing at 26th is another vegan burger option: Real Food Daily in West Hollywood.

And, finally, ranked 78 on the list is the In-N-Out in Burbank. Not a surprise there.

The Yelp list also found that the best burger in America can be found at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta.

Overall, Los Angeles is among the best US cities for a hamburger, coming in at fourth, according to one study, behind New York, San Francisco and Chicago.

By the way, two of the top five worst cities to get a burger are also in Southern California, with Pomona ranking third and Chula Vista ranking fifth.