Reported hate crimes in LA County reach 2nd highest level in more than 20 years

Reported hate crimes in Los Angeles County reached the second highest level in more than 20 years, according to the county agency that collects the data from law enforcement and other reporting agencies.

A new report shows 929 hate crimes occurred last year, an 18% increase from 2021.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Reported hate crimes in Los Angeles County reached the second highest level in more than 20 years, according to the county agency that collects the data from law enforcement and other reporting agencies.

A total of 929 hate crimes occurred last year, an 18% increase from 2021.

"This growth is due in part to better reporting because of what also happened in 2022," said Robin Toma, the Executive Director of the LA County Human Relations Commission. "Victims of hate reported to the county's anti-hate system, LA vs. Hate. We received 41 hate crimes that didn't get reported to the police or sheriff's, and that makes sense because of the well documented under reporting of hate crimes to law enforcement agencies."

The commission's LA vs. Hate project was created for victims who didn't feel comfortable going straight to law enforcement.

The data from last year shows a wide range of people were targeted based on their race, religion, gender, disability, and sexual orientation.

Anti-Black hate crimes rose 34% while anti-gay hate crimes rose for the third year in a row. Religious hate crimes saw a 41% increase and most were anti-Jewish. Anti-Jewish hate crimes skyrocketed to 59%.

"A time in which we're seeing what is happening afar is having a direct impact here in L.A. County on our school campuses and in our communities. It's also a reminder that we are not immune. Hate has no boundaries," said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

The data showed hate crimes occur all over the county. However, 2022 did see some hate crime numbers decrease.

"Anti-Asian hate crimes, which had soared during the pandemic, declined 25% in our county, which is on par with declines that we're seeing statewide. But, the 61 anti-Asian crimes reported were still the second largest number in this reports long history," said Toma.

The commission sponsors programs to prevent and combat hate crimes dispatching resources to the communities in greatest need.

The data is also used to train law enforcement and crime victim assistance professionals.