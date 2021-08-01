Los Angeles lifeguards swim, run in competition to be named county's toughest

County lifeguards swam, ran and paddled in a series of competitions in the sand and surf this weekend to prove their mettle.
The events were part of the 58th Annual International Surf Festival in Hermosa Beach. They were held at night because, of course, lifeguards are protecting lives on the beaches during the daytime.
"It's the most prestigious lifeguard event in the world," said county lifeguard Carson Williams. "So I'm really excited to compete with my team."
To learn more about this intense competition, please watch the video above.