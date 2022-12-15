Caught on video: Quick-thinking LASD sergeant saves county worker from choking

The video shows the sergeant performing the Heimlich maneuver to clear the man's airway.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is being hailed a hero for saving a county employee from choking.

It happened on Tuesday, Dec. 6, near a Department of Public Social Services office in L.A.

Video posted to LASD's Twitter account shows the man approaching the sergeant's patrol vehicle, pointing towards his neck.

The sergeant, who was patrolling the area last week and was identified only as Sgt. Duncan, then gets out of his car and immediately takes action.

He's seen performing the Heimlich maneuver to clear the man's airway.

After about five to six tries, the sergeant was able to dislodge the food and save the man's life.