New Dodgers mural in Los Angeles features Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda

The mural in Picfair Village features Dodger legends Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda and asks the team to "Win for Vin."

PICFAIR VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local artist is hoping his latest mural can inspire the Dodgers to "Win for Vin."

Gustavo Zermeno Junior - who goes by "G-Z Junior" on Instagram - painted a mural featuring Dodger legends Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda.

It's located on Venice Boulevard in Picfair Village. It includes the caption "Win for Vin."

Zermeno finished the painting a few days ago.

Of course he's hoping the Dodgers finish off the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.