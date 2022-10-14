New Dodgers mural in Los Angeles features Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda

PICFAIR VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local artist is hoping his latest mural can inspire the Dodgers to "Win for Vin."
Gustavo Zermeno Junior - who goes by "G-Z Junior" on Instagram - painted a mural featuring Dodger legends Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda.
It's located on Venice Boulevard in Picfair Village. It includes the caption "Win for Vin."
Zermeno finished the painting a few days ago.
Of course he's hoping the Dodgers finish off the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.