Security guard fatally shoots suspect after trying to remove them from premises near DTLA

City News Service
Monday, June 5, 2023 4:00AM
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A suspect on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire Sunday with two security guards, which left one of them with a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 7 a.m. in the area of Washington Boulevard and Los Angeles Street, where a second suspect -- described only as a female -- was taken into custody, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Paramedics sent to the scene at 7:03 a.m. rushed at least one person to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Police said that person, a security guard, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

No further information was immediately available.

