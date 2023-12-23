4 more hotels sign contract deals with unions to end months of strikes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four more Southern California hotels have signed tentative agreements with their employees following months of strikes.

They include the InterContinental, Hotel Indigo and E-Central all in downtown Los Angeles, as well as the Sheraton Gateway near Los Angeles International Airport.

UNITE HERE Local 11 called the deals historic, with unprecedented wage increases that keep pace with the soaring cost of housing, affordable family healthcare and other improvements and benefits.

There are now 24 SoCal hotels that have signed agreements with the unions. Several hotels have not come to an agreement and the unions noted that strikes are likely there during a busy time for tourism in Los Angeles, the Rose Bowl.