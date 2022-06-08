Politics

Garcetti signs proclamation making Juneteenth a paid holiday for LA city employees

EMBED <>More Videos

LA proclamation makes Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth a paid holiday for L.A. city employees.

City Councilmember Curren Price spoke during the signing ceremony.

"We have to demonstrate inclusion, and celebrate our progress, keeping in mind that we still have a long way to go," Price said.

Price was one of three city councilmembers who introduced the motion following the June 2020 demonstrations for racial equality, and against police killings of Black Americans.

The council went on to approve it unanimously.

Juneteenth is the commemoration of the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, specifically in Galveston, Texas -- more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

"Juneteenth addresses the end of nation's darkest days by acknowledging the historical significance, and it offers a glimpse, a small glimpse, of vindication," Price said. "This will now be a day of remembrance for our city. At this time in our culture, we need to do everything in our power to...educate one another about the things left out of the history books."

Juneteenth was recognized as an official federal holiday in 2021.



City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countyholidaylos angelespoliticsjuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
California primary election: Top California races to keep an eye on
LA mayor's race shaping up as fight between Rick Caruso, Karen Bass
Race for LA County sheriff: Here's everything you need to know
Primary election 2022: All-in-one guide on key SoCal races
6 inmate firefighters suffer burn injuries in Angeles National Forest
Derek Fisher fired as head coach/general manager of WNBA's Los Ange...
Los Angeles Angels fire Joe Maddon; Phil Nevin named interim manager
Show More
Small plane crashes near home in Hemet
Suspect in Encino hospital stabbing charged with attempted murder
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Woman says stranger moved into her home, refuses to leave
Bill Cosby civil trial continues with accuser Judy Huth taking stand
More TOP STORIES News