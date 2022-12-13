Some LA City Council members concerned for their safety following recent protests

Some members of the L.A. City Council say they fear for their safety because of aggressive protesters.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department says it's still investigating Friday night's shoving match between L.A. City Council member Kevin de León and a demonstrator at a Lincoln Heights holiday toy giveaway.

Now other members of the council say they fear for their safety because of aggressive protesters.

"I do worry about my safety, as I worry about the safety of my colleagues here at the city," said new Councilmember Traci Park.

Park got a taste of the protesters at her swearing-in ceremony over the weekend. A woman interrupted the ceremony until police could remove her.

The day before, demonstrators shouting at de León grounded the City Council meeting to a halt until police could restore order.

"I have been the victim of receiving death threats in the past," Council member Monica Rodriguez said. "People find that this is acceptable. It's not."

Rodriguez says she doesn't understand the strategy of the recent demonstrators, saying that activists in the past worked within the confines of democracy, but that this new group relies on fear.

"These are efforts that are intended to intimidate and threaten, and it's unacceptable," she said. "It's not activism, and it exposes our families to tremendous risks."

Jason Reedy, who's associated with the activist group People's City Council, blames de León for starting the Friday night scuffle. He issued a statement defending his group's actions.

"Our protests are the only reason Kevin de León hasn't returned to City Council meetings," he wrote. "If it weren't for the protests, the same politicians who demanded his resignation would have moved on."

Both de León and Reedy have filed police reports, and LAPD says its' still investigating the incident.

Representatives for de León say he will be at Tuesday's council meeting.