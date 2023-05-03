WATCH LIVE

ABC7 has your chance to win LA County Fair tickets!

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 3:39PM

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets for your family to "Spring into Fair" at the LA County Fair!

Five (5) lucky winners will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to the LA County Fair at the Fairplex in Pomona, CA. The LA County Fair will run from May 5 - 29, 2023.

Your family can spend the afternoon exploring all the fair has to offer from live entertainment like the "Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show" to "The Culture of the Low & Slow" a low rider experience for car enthusiast. Enjoy epic fair food with bites that are sure to make your social media followers drool while enjoying food competitions at the "Home Arts & Culinary Kitchen"!

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

