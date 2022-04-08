LAPD releases sketch of suspect believed sexually assaulted woman inside West LA apartment building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11681198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman is now afraid as she walks around her neighborhood after experiencing a sexual assault in her building.

WANTED for a sexual assault that occurred on March 23 at approximately 10:10pm inside an apartment building on Wilshire Blvd near Barrington Ave.



Any info call LAPD West Bureau Detectives 213-473-0447. pic.twitter.com/vNssS6HiWo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 8, 2022

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There are new details Friday into a sexual assault case in West Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department released a sketch of the suspect who they think assaulted a woman inside her apartment building.On March 23, Rosa Barraza told Eyewitness News that she was on her way home and went into her apartment building in Barrington Plaza, where the suspect was already inside and followed her to her apartment.She said the suspect walked into her secured building and followed her into the elevator, and then pinned her against her front door where he sexually assaulted her.Barraza fought back and the suspect got away.Police say the suspect is a Black man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 165 pounds, brown hair, 32 years old, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 473-0447.