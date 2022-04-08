unsolved crime

LAPD releases sketch of suspect believed sexually assaulted woman inside West LA apartment building

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD releases sketch of West LA apartment building sex assault suspect

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There are new details Friday into a sexual assault case in West Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department released a sketch of the suspect who they think assaulted a woman inside her apartment building.

On March 23, Rosa Barraza told Eyewitness News that she was on her way home and went into her apartment building in Barrington Plaza, where the suspect was already inside and followed her to her apartment.

READ MORE: Woman sexually assaulted in West LA high-rise claims building has faulty security equipment
EMBED More News Videos

A woman is now afraid as she walks around her neighborhood after experiencing a sexual assault in her building.



She said the suspect walked into her secured building and followed her into the elevator, and then pinned her against her front door where he sexually assaulted her.

Barraza fought back and the suspect got away.

Police say the suspect is a Black man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 165 pounds, brown hair, 32 years old, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes.



Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 473-0447.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west los angeleslos angeles countylos angelescrimesexual misconductsexually assaultsketchsexual assaultunsolved crime
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
UNSOLVED CRIME
Burglars steal high-end collectible sports cards from Encino shop
Stabbing suspect sought after grisly homicide in South LA
Man found dead near Van Nuys apartment complex after hit-and-run
Anaheim PD in search of suspect in attempted teen abduction
TOP STORIES
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
3 killed in fiery East LA crash identified as 2 teen siblings, friend
Motorcyclist leads authorities on high-speed chase through SoCal
Proposal to change CA workweek to 32 hours for larger companies
Scooter accident leaves man paralyzed, and attorney has warning
Family of boy hit in head by errant throw sues Angels for negligence
Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions
Show More
Vigil held after DA declines to charge Pasadena cop in fatal shooting
Supreme Court apointee Jackson: 'We've made it, all of us'
50 killed in train station strike as civilians flee war in Ukraine
Suspect in shooting of off-duty Inglewood police officer is arrested
'Dancing with the Stars' tangoing over to Disney+ next season
More TOP STORIES News