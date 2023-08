The second largest school district in the country is preparing to welcome back its students on Monday and a new year will certainly bring new changes.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The second largest school district in the country is preparing to welcome back its students on Monday and a new year will certainly bring new changes.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho joined Eyewitness News to discuss some of the most talked-about topics including attendance, COVID-19 on campus and even drug use among students.

Hit play in the video above for the full interview.