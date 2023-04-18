Los Angeles police detectives are looking for more alleged victims after the arrest of a man accused in a series of sexual assaults.

Las Vegas man arrested in series of sexual assaults in Los Angeles; other possible victims sought

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police detectives are looking for more alleged victims after the arrest of a man accused in a series of sexual assaults.

Matthew Werner, a 45-year-old Las Vegas resident, was arrested Feb. 28 on suspicion of a series of violations of rape dating back to 2015 in the areas of North Hollywood, Mid-City, Hollywood and Woodland Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say he targeted women using social media and dating apps while using various aliases to avoid getting caught.

Police have identified five women who Werner allegedly assaulted in L.A.

Investigators believe he has been involved in additional unreported sexual assaults.

Werner was being held on $3 million bail, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department reported.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the LAPD at 213-473-0447. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.