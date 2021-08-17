L.A. Philharmonic to require proof of vaccination for audience at Walt Disney Concert Hall

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale separately announced they will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for all audience members, staff, and artists for concerts at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.Masks will be required at concerts by both groups per guidelines from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.Patrons of both groups will be required to have received their final vaccine dose two weeks before entering the Walt Disney Concert Hall.Attendees will need to bring a photo ID and either a physical or digital copy of their vaccination card.California residents may request digital vaccination records at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.Ticket holders who are not fully vaccinated by the date of the performance can either receive an account credit or request a full refund.Subscribers who choose not to renew will have their seat locations retained and have the option to renew for the 2022/23 season.The Los Angeles Master Chorale begins its season on Sept. 25 and the LA Phil will begin its season on Oct. 9.The LA Phil has canceled the first two programs of its Toyota Symphony for Youth series because children under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine. As soon as children under 12 are eligible for the vaccine, the program will be restarted.The new guidelines do not impact LA Phil outdoor venues at the Hollywood Bowl or The Ford.