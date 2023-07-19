Police-chase suspect carjacks 2 vehicles while fleeing at high speeds in San Fernando Valley

The suspect pulled into a gas station in the Northridge area and stole a white BMW sedan and again fled at high speeds exceeding 100 mph.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man fled from officers in a minivan Wednesday through the San Fernando Valley and then carjacked two separate vehicles in his desperate attempt to escape.

The chase lasted more than an hour as the suspect fled on freeways at speeds over 100 mph, then weaved through traffic on surface streets and carjacked vehicles at two separate gas stations in the west valley.

It eventually ended in the suspect's surrender.

The chase started around 1 p.m. when officers spotted a minivan wanted in connection with an incident earlier that morning.

At times the suspect fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph on the 118 Freeway in the Mission Hills area. The vehicle then exited onto surface streets in the northern valley and continued to drive recklessly, weaving through lanes and running lights.

At one point, it appeared one or more tires on the minivan were disabled.

The suspect pulled into a gas station in the Northridge area and stole a white BMW sedan and again fled at high speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Minutes later he pulled into a Chevron station in Woodland Hills, got out of the BMW and appeared to try to get into a Porsche that was pulled up at a gas pump. The Porsche driver apparently resisted and the suspect got back into the BMW.

A few minutes later he drove over uneven pavement in a construction zone on Ventura Boulevard and appeared to be damaging the tires and suspension.

He then pulled into an Arco station on Ventura and got into a white van that was left unlocked at a pump and took off again.

Shortly after 2 p.m., CHP officers caught up with him at a freeway ramp on Moorpark Road. Two units boxed him in front and back and a third unit rammed the cargo van from the side.

Within minutes the suspect put his hands out the window, exited the van and laid down on the ground to surrender.

The suspect was believed to have been involved in an earlier incident around 11 a.m. in which he crashed into an LAPD unit in Burbank. Police ended that earlier pursuit at that time as they provided assistance to the injured officer.

DEVELOPING: This story is being updated.