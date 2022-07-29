WATCH LIVE

LAPD motorcycle officer involved in crash on 110 Freeway in South LA

18 minutes ago
Los Angeles firefighters are responding to a crash involving an LAPD motorcycle officer along the 110 Freeway in South L.A.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are responding to a crash involving an LAPD motorcycle officer along the 110 Freeway in South L.A.

It happened just after 8 p.m. along the southbound lanes at 111th Place.

AIR7 HD footage from above the scene showed officers working to clear the scene and what appeared to be a damaged motorcycle in the middle of the freeway.

The condition of the officer is unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

