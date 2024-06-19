WB 101 Freeway shut down in Woodland Hills after deadly crash involving motorcyclist

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The westbound 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills was shut down Wednesday morning after a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

A motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was struck and killed.

Three other cars were involved in the collision, but additional details about what led up to it were not available.

AIR7 was over the scene where all westbound lanes were closed and drivers were being diverted off the freeway at Canoga Boulevard.

An estimated reopening time was not available.