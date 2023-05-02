LAPD officers shoot stabbing suspect who got in physical altercation with woman at Metro station

Los Angeles police officers were involved in a shooting after a reported stabbing Tuesday morning, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers shot and injured a suspect who they say assaulted a woman at a Metro station and then stabbed another man, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. at the Vermont/Beverly Red Line station platform, Lt. Leticia Ruiz said at a press conference.

Police say it started when the male suspect had some sort of physical altercation with a woman.

It's unclear what prompted that interaction, but that's when another man attempted to intervene. Police say the suspect brandished a knife that that man.

As he fled from the platform to the street, the suspect came in contact with a second man who he stabbed. The condition of that victim is not known.

According to Ruiz, officers arrived and chased the suspect to a small parking lot on Vermont Avenue.

The suspect hid behind a parked car and came out from behind with a knife in his hand. That's when officers opened fire, striking the suspect who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured.