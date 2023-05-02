WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

LAPD officers shoot stabbing suspect who got in physical altercation with woman at Metro station

By KABC logo
Tuesday, May 2, 2023 8:10PM
LA police officers involved in shooting after reported stabbing
EMBED <>More Videos

Los Angeles police officers were involved in a shooting after a reported stabbing Tuesday morning, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers shot and injured a suspect who they say assaulted a woman at a Metro station and then stabbed another man, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. at the Vermont/Beverly Red Line station platform, Lt. Leticia Ruiz said at a press conference.

Police say it started when the male suspect had some sort of physical altercation with a woman.

It's unclear what prompted that interaction, but that's when another man attempted to intervene. Police say the suspect brandished a knife that that man.

As he fled from the platform to the street, the suspect came in contact with a second man who he stabbed. The condition of that victim is not known.

According to Ruiz, officers arrived and chased the suspect to a small parking lot on Vermont Avenue.

The suspect hid behind a parked car and came out from behind with a knife in his hand. That's when officers opened fire, striking the suspect who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW