Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Los Angeles County to launch mobile app for reporting price gouging, scams

Los Angeles County is set to launch a mobile app in hopes of making it easier to report cases of price gouging and fake COVID-19 remedies.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is set to launch a mobile app to make it easier to report cases of price gouging and phony COVID-19 remedies, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs announced Monday.

Reports of price gouging on essential goods have been widespread during the pandemic, with the department tracking and documenting more than 500 complaints.

The "Stop Price Gouging'' mobile app, which will be available soon in the iOS and Android stores, will allow shoppers to file on-the-spot complaints that can be supported with photos of receipts, advertisements, products and other possible evidence of wrongdoing.

A web-based version is available at stoppricegouging.dcba.lacounty.gov.

Timely reporting is critical to catching perpetrators, officials say.

"It is unethical and unconscionable for unscrupulous vendors to prey on our most vulnerable residents particularly during this pandemic,'' said Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who authored the motion to establish the county's price gouging ordinance and recently authored a separate motion delegating subpoena power to the DCBA.

"We are empowering consumers with technology, and we are prepared to protect our residents using the full force of the law," he said.

Residents can also report scams and price gouging - legally defined as a price increase of more than 10% after the declaration of an emergency - by phone at 800-593-8222 or online at dcba.lacounty.gov.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologylos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirusscamsmobile appscamcoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
SoCal boutique gyms ask to be reclassified amid shutdown
These centenarians celebrate after beating coronavirus
Seniors & healthcare workers honored with first responder parade
ABC News announces coverage devoted to race, class during coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Twilight' actor found dead with girlfriend in Las Vegas
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
OC's jobless can apply for $800 through workforce program
SoCal boutique gyms ask to be reclassified amid shutdown
Hemorrhagic rabbit disease found in western US, including CA
LA County reports 21 suspected cases of immune syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19
Ventura County officials say they meet criteria for accelerating Phase 2 reopening
Show More
These centenarians celebrate after beating coronavirus
Long Beach expected to vote on plan to open streets for outdoor dining
Nancy Pelosi called President Trump 'morbidly obese.' Is he?
COVID updates: Daily briefings from local officials
SoCal supermarket donates $10K worth of food to musicians in Boyle Heights
More TOP STORIES News