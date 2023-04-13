A record snowpack could meet up to 80% of L.A.'s water demand for a year or more, the LADWP announced.

Record snowpack could meet up to 80% of LA's water demand for year or more, LADWP announces

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced a record snowpack of nearly 300% in the Eastern Sierra this past winter.

The record snowpack will provide up to $130 billion gallons of water for Los Angeles, which could potentially meet up to 80% of the city's water demand for a year or more.

In a typical year, there is enough water from the snowpack to meet at most 40% of the city's demand.

The record snowpack comes following a winter that brought a historic amount of rain and snow to California.

LADWP is still asking Angelenos to keep up their water-saving efforts, saying impacts from a changing climate will continue to present challenges.