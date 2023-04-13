  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Record snowpack could meet up to 80% of LA's water demand for year or more, LADWP announces

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, April 13, 2023 8:24PM
Record snowpack could meet 80% of LA's water demand for year or more
EMBED <>More Videos

A record snowpack could meet up to 80% of L.A.'s water demand for a year or more, the LADWP announced.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced a record snowpack of nearly 300% in the Eastern Sierra this past winter.

The record snowpack will provide up to $130 billion gallons of water for Los Angeles, which could potentially meet up to 80% of the city's water demand for a year or more.

In a typical year, there is enough water from the snowpack to meet at most 40% of the city's demand.

The record snowpack comes following a winter that brought a historic amount of rain and snow to California.

LADWP is still asking Angelenos to keep up their water-saving efforts, saying impacts from a changing climate will continue to present challenges.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW