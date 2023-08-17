LA business owners frustrated over recent 'flash mob' robberies: 'Enough is enough'

L.A. business owners are growing frustrated over the recent surge in smash-and-grab and "flash mob" robberies.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is cracking down on a growing number of "flash mob" robberies that have made national headlines.

In recent weeks, organized thefts have targeted stores across Los Angeles, including an Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana in Glendale and a Nike store in East L.A.

"Enough is enough," said Mark Wertz, a store owner along La Brea Avenue.

On Tuesday, an estimated $100,000 in merchandise was stolen from a Ksubi store near Wertz' business.

"Nothing happens. Nothing. Zero," Wertz said. "So they keep doing it."

A frustrated Wertz described the recent incidents as "unbelievable" and "total chaos."

Owners along the store-lined stretch of La Brea say the thefts have become almost a daily occurrence.

The CHP announced Wednesday a renewed effort by its Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

"With ramped up law enforcement cooperation and activities across California, the CHP seeks to disrupt criminal operations of this nature across the state, sending a strong message that these illicit activities will not be tolerated," CHP said in a statement.

In addition, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier in the year that $85 million would be provided annually for three years to local law enforcement to combat organized retail crime.

"The public has an expectation to go to the public and shop with their families without experiencing lawlessness," CHP Assistant Commissioner Aniceto Ortiz said at a press conference Wednesday.

Statewide numbers show retail robberies and shoplifting have increased dramatically since the pandemic, with 188,000 incidents.

Many business owners say it's too expensive to hire armed guards and say they are left at the mercy of a criminal justice system they claim is failing to protect them.