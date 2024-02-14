Crews respond to Los Angeles River near 7th Street Bridge after body found

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A body was found in the Los Angeles River Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the area of the 7th Street Bridge in East L.A. around 6:25 a.m. to conduct a water rescue, but it appears crews were pulled back after they were unable to locate the body.

AIR7 HD came across the scene and was able to see the body, which appeared to be a man, about 700 feet south of the bridge.

Eyewitness News contacted the agency and crews were sent back out to the area.

Additional details about the body or the circumstances surrounding that person's death were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.