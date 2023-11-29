WATCH LIVE

Los Angeles receives $2.5 million for cool streets project in San Fernando Valley

The $2.5 million is a fraction of the $93.5 million that officials said they've secured to provide cooling relief from the heat.

City News Service
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 12:52AM
The money will help pay for cool pavement on 10 street segments throughout the San Fernando Valley, along with the construction and installation of up to 30 shade structures over benches at bus stops.

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles received $2.5 million in federal funding Tuesday for cool pavement on 10 street segments throughout the San Fernando Valley, along with the construction and installation of up to 30 shade structures over benches at bus stops.

The $2.5 million in federal dollars is fraction of the $93.5 million that officials said they've secured to provide cooling relief from the Valley's sweltering heat.

"We must use the tools we have to build a greater Los Angeles, and that starts with improving our city services,'' Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said at a news conference after receiving a ceremonial check from Rep. Tony

Cardenas, D-Panorama City.

"This funding will be spent with purpose. New bus shelters will be located with purpose so that communities have relief from the heat and the worsening impacts of climate.''

