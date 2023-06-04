Bodycam video shows police chase knife-wielding man up Vermont/Beverly Metro station before firing

The LAPD has released bodycam video showing police chase a knife-wielding man through the Vermont/Beverly Metro station and then firing at the man in a parking lot.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The LAPD has released bodycam video showing police chase a knife-wielding man through the Vermont/Beverly Metro station and then firing at the man in a parking lot.

The officer-involved shooting occurred last month after a man was reported walking around and brandishing a knife in the Metro station. Police confronted the suspect, causing him to run away. Video shows police chase the suspect up the Metro station and through surface streets before cornering him in a parking lot.

Police say the man did not listen to orders and then charged at them with his knife, causing them to non-fatally shoot him.

The suspect had hit a woman on the head and stabbed a man in the shoulder during his ordeal. Both victims are expected to recover.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Mason Swenor, who has been booked and is being held on $2.155 million bail.

Swenor's next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.