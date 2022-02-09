Super Bowl

Los Angeles brings the heat for Super Bowl weekend with game day temps in the upper 80s

Those visiting Southern California from other parts of the country may want to come prepared.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles is bringing the heat to the Super Bowl - literally.

As a winter storm that caused hundreds of thousands of power outages from Texas to Maine has moved out, temperatures in Southern California will spike heading into Super Bowl weekend.

A heat advisory was issued starting Wednesday until 6 p.m. Sunday for the L.A. County coast. The temps could be in the mid to upper 80s on game day.

Wear light clothing, drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day.

According to ABC News, the hottest Super Bowl game was played on Jan. 14, 1973, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which was the second time the Super Bowl was played in LA.

At kickoff, the temperature was 84 degrees, making it the warmest Super Bowl.



