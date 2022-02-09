Los Angeles brings the heat for Super Bowl weekend with game day temps in the upper 80s

As a winter storm that caused hundreds of thousands of power outages from Texas to Maine has moved out, temperatures in Southern California will spike heading into Super Bowl weekend.
A heat advisory was issued starting Wednesday until 6 p.m. Sunday for the L.A. County coast. The temps could be in the mid to upper 80s on game day.
Those visiting Southern California from other parts of the country may want to come prepared.
Wear light clothing, drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day.
According to ABC News, the hottest Super Bowl game was played on Jan. 14, 1973, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which was the second time the Super Bowl was played in LA.
At kickoff, the temperature was 84 degrees, making it the warmest Super Bowl.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness