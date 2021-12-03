sweepstakes

ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Cirque du Soleil OVO!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see Cirque du Soleil OVO!
Winner will receive a 4-pack of tickets to Cirque du Soleil OVO at the Microsoft Theater.

OVO is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.
The insects' home is a world of biodiversity and beauty filled with noisy action and moments of quiet emotion. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It's love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye-and the feeling is mutual.

OVO is overflowing with contrasts.
The hidden, secret world at our feet is revealed as tender and torrid, noisy and quiet, peaceful and chaotic. And as the sun rises on a bright new day the vibrant cycle of insect life begins anew.

The name OVO means "egg" in Portuguese. This timeless symbol of the life cycle and birth of numerous insects represents the underlying thread of the show. Graphically, OVO hides an insect in its name: The two "Os" represent the eyes while the letter "V" forms the nose.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

