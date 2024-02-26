Officials said they've been spotting fraudulent ads claiming to offer discounted general admission tickets.

Planning a trip to the LA Zoo soon? Beware of this fake ticket scam

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're planning a trip to the Los Angeles Zoo soon, beware of fake tickets.

Zoo officials said they've been spotting fraudulent ads claiming to offer discounted general admission tickets.

Valid daytime admission tickets are only available through the zoo's website, the Aquarium of the Pacific's website, or the zoo's box office.

Any special pricing or promotions on zoo memberships will only be communicated directly through their channels.