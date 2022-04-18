5 injured, including suspects, after chase ends in crash in Los Feliz

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Five people were hospitalized, including three that were later taken into police custody, following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Los Feliz.The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Western and Franklin avenues. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle when it crashed into two other vehicles, including a public utility truck.One of the suspects inside the car tried to flee the scene on foot but was later caught. That suspect and two others who were inside the pursuit car were all taken into custody.One of the suspects was in critical condition and the two innocent victims sustained minor to moderate injuries.No officers were hurt in the crash.