5 injured, including suspects, after chase ends in crash in Los Feliz

EMBED <>More Videos

5 injured, including suspects, after Los Feliz pursuit crash

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Five people were hospitalized, including three that were later taken into police custody, following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Los Feliz.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Western and Franklin avenues. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle when it crashed into two other vehicles, including a public utility truck.

One of the suspects inside the car tried to flee the scene on foot but was later caught. That suspect and two others who were inside the pursuit car were all taken into custody.

One of the suspects was in critical condition and the two innocent victims sustained minor to moderate injuries.

No officers were hurt in the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los felizlos angeleslos angeles countycar crashpolice chasecar chaseinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
OC: Teen convicted of killing mom back in police custody
Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
Family living on streets for past 3 years finds hope for better future
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
Kindergartener shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza
Show More
Rick's Tavern on Main Street in Santa Monica closing after 25 years
Teen goes after home intruder with steak knives
Vigil held for teen shot while buying cellphone in Long Beach
Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
2 killed when Amtrak train headed to LA crashes into car in Texas
More TOP STORIES News