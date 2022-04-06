lottery

Lottery: Woman won $10M after accidentally pushing wrong button on vending machine in Tarzana

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

TARZANA, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a small accident that turned out to be worth millions.

LaQuedra Edwards was at a Vons in Tarzana in November when she put $40 into a California Lottery Scratchers vending machine. As she was about to choose which games she wanted, she said, "some rude person" bumped into her.

According to Edwards, the impact of the stranger bumping into her caused her to push a number on the machine that she did not intend. Out came a $30 200X Scratchers ticket -- which she had no intention of buying.

"He just bumped into me, didn't say a thing and just walked out the door," Edwards recalled, as described in a news release issued by the California Lottery on Wednesday. She recounted being irritated not only because the person bumped into her, but also because she had spent 75% of her lottery money on one ticket instead of being able to purchase her usual selection of lower-priced favorites.

Edwards returned to her car and began scratching the $30 ticket. That's when she realized she'd won the game's top prize -- a cool $10 million.

$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold at a gas station in Woodland Hills
EMBED More News Videos

A winning lottery ticket for the Mega Millions draw on Friday, for a whopping $421 million dollars, was purchased at a gas station in Woodland Hills.


"I didn't really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket) and I almost crashed my car," Edwards said, according to the statement. "I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app and I just kept thinking, 'This can't be right.'"

"I'm still in shock," she added. "All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'"

The supermarket received a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the news release, Edwards plans to use her winnings to buy a house and launch a nonprofit organization.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financetarzanalos angeles countylos angelesfeel goodlottery
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LOTTERY
Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize with her first ticket ever
Long Island man wins $10 million on NY Lottery scratch-off -- again
NC man wins $4M lottery with fortune cookie numbers
$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Woodland Hills
TOP STORIES
SoCal homeowner roughs up suspected burglar from Chile
Supervisors step above LA sheriff with COVID vaccine firing change
Proposed CA bill aimed at cracking down on retail thefts hits snag
Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag from Bucha, denounces 'massacre'
The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia to replace Kanye West at Coachella
3 arrested in series of violent LA follow-home robberies
Indictment says BofA contractor helped steal millions from EDD
Show More
Man, child injured during shooting along 710 Freeway in Compton
Heat wave to hit SoCal with 100-degree temps in some areas Wednesday
3rd man arrested, released after Sacramento mass shooting
LA County moves to ban on single-use plastics in food service
Puppies rescued from burning homes in 2 states
More TOP STORIES News